Former Philadelphia City Commissioner on Trump’s false claims of 8,000 dead voters casting ballots in 2020

One of the big takeaways from the January 6th Committee’s second day of hearings was the revelation that the $250 Million Trump raised for a non-existent “election defense fund,” was later diverted to Trump-friendly events and organizations, including his hotels. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Al Schmidt, a Republican who served as a City Commissioner of Philadelphia and testified before the Committee about Trump’s false claims that 8,000 dead voters cast ballots in the city.June 19, 2022