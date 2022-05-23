IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45
  • Now Playing

    Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Secretary of Education calls GOP assault on education “deeply disturbing” 

    07:12

  • Trump allies Thomas Barrack and Steve Wynn in legal trouble

    01:45

  • Madison Cawthorn loses primary battle

    07:40

  • The January 6th Committee has key new evidence ahead of their public hearings

    07:28

  • U.S. Soccer reaches historic equal pay agreement

    01:35

  • Amnesty International Secretary General says overturning Roe will have global impact

    08:36

  • Progressive candidates secure primary wins despite dark money group spending

    07:30

  • The Right’s white violence problem

    03:32

  • The New Campaign Theme In Republican Primaries

    09:28

  • Early Lessons For Progressives In The 2022 Midterms

    08:40

  • Is Turkey Being The Joe Manchin Of NATO?

    09:40

  • Rebuilding life in Ukraine as war stretches into third month

    06:01

  • Buffalo shooting suspect's alleged manifesto cites racist conspiracy theories

    08:40

  • The mainstreaming of the "Great Replacement" theory

    03:35

  • DOJ investigates Buffalo shooting as a hate crime

    05:49

  • Thousands mourn veteran Al Jazeera journalist’s death in the West Bank

    02:06

  • Finland & Sweden look to join NATO

    08:19

  • Lawmakers under fire for inflation inaction

    09:10

Ayman Mohyeldin

Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

06:21

The International Criminal Court has sent its largest-ever single field team to Ukraine to probe alleged Russian war crimes. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin talks with former ICC official, James A. Goldston, about what this means and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin can be held accountable for what’s happened there.May 23, 2022

  • Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45
  • Now Playing

    Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Secretary of Education calls GOP assault on education “deeply disturbing” 

    07:12

  • Trump allies Thomas Barrack and Steve Wynn in legal trouble

    01:45

  • Madison Cawthorn loses primary battle

    07:40

  • The January 6th Committee has key new evidence ahead of their public hearings

    07:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All