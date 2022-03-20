IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: "Putin's problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah."

12:44

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine isn't the first time Moscow-backed forces marched their way into sovereign Ukrainian territory. This week marks the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during that crisis, about Russia's latest military activities and how Putin has changed since 2014.March 20, 2022

