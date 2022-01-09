Fmr. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on DOJ’S Jan. 6th probe: “This is a monstrous investigation.”
07:04
Share this -
copied
The Department of Justice is facing an onslaught of criticism for its handling of January 6th prosecutions. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to former Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), who was once on the shortlist to be nominated as Attorney General, about what accountability looks like one year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.Jan. 9, 2022
Kazakhstan's President gives “shoot to kill” order as political chaos grows
02:28
Actor Martin Kove on the success of “Cobra Kai” and the age of nostalgia in Hollywood
07:46
Now Playing
Fmr. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on DOJ’S Jan. 6th probe: “This is a monstrous investigation.”
07:04
UP NEXT
One year later: reclaiming the narrative of January 6th
07:26
The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters
08:59
New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter