Fmr. Planned Parenthood President warns abortion restrictions are “coming to a state near you.”
06:23
This week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which directly challenges abortion rights set in place by the landmark case Roe v. Wade. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century and former president of Planned Parenthood about the future of abortion access in the United States. Dec. 5, 2021
