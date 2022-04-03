Fmr. NATO military commander: “We need to fight to gain and maintain the initiative.”
NBC News has confirmed two Ukrainian military helicopters struck a Russian oil facility on Friday. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Ret. General Philip Breedlove, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Distinguished Chair of the Middle East Institute, about the rapidly changing situation on the ground and NATO’s future in Eastern Europe. April 3, 2022
