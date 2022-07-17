IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fmr. Federal Judge: “The only thing we can do is expand the Supreme Court.”

Ayman Mohyeldin

Fmr. Federal Judge: “The only thing we can do is expand the Supreme Court.”

08:38

The nation’s highest court’s conservative supermajority now has members of President Biden’s SCOTUS commission calling for the president to make some major reforms. Former Federal Judge Nancy Gertner, who was on that presidential commission, told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin why she thinks that “the only thing we can do is expand the Supreme Court.”July 17, 2022

