Fmr. Ambassador to NATO breaks down the U.S.’s response to Putin’s invasion
07:21
Newly declassified U.S. intelligence indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s performance in Ukraine. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Ambassador Kurt Volker, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine negotiations, about Putin’s blind spot and the United States’ response to Russia's invasion.April 3, 2022
