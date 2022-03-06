Flood of Ukrainian refugees adds to global refugee crisis
According to the United Nations, more than one million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country because of the Russian invasion. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down how the situation unfolding in Europe only adds to the global refugee crisis.March 6, 2022
