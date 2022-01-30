Five years after Trump’s Muslim ban, families are still suffering
06:30
It’s been five years since former President Donald Trump implemented his Islamophobic “Muslim Ban.” A new HuffPost investigation found hundreds of cases of Trump’s ban altering the lives of Muslims with irreversible consequences. The racist legislation which targeted citizens from seven countries has left deep scars that will last far longer than the time he spent in office. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Rowaida Abdelaziz, National Reporter for HuffPost covering Islamophobia and Immigration, about what can be done to right these wrongs.Jan. 30, 2022
