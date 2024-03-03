IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Filmmaker Michael Moore says Michigan's "Uncommitted" campaign can save Biden from himself
13:45
  • Now Playing

    Filmmaker Michael Moore says Michigan's "Uncommitted" campaign can save Biden from himself

    13:45
  • UP NEXT

    'Completely wrong.' Journalist describes what Trump-related lawyers said about his new book

    07:07

  • Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

    02:55

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

    03:09

  • U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

    02:20

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

  • 'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts

    09:49

  • Velshi: When Trump says the quiet parts out loud… believe him

    06:26

  • Judge Luttig: The Supreme Court just handed a ‘very difficult decision’ to Jack Smith

    08:36

  • Countdown to chaos: Buttigieg calls out reality of government shutdown on workers

    12:15

  • 'Stop lying': Michael Steele reacts to Kari Lake clarifying her stance on abortion

    01:42

  • U.S. Air Force drops food pallets into Gaza

    00:51

  • Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?

    07:38

  • Democratic Congressman slams Trump for telling Republicans to “do nothing” on border crisis

    10:07

  • ‘Radical Reparations’ author: Reparations are ‘bigger than just a check or just money’

    05:16

  • Breaking down Terrence Bradley's testimony in Fani Willis Hearing

    04:27

  • Trump, RNC donors ‘begging to be stolen from’: James Carville says ‘press’ on the GOP chaos

    04:57

  • 'This is a person who has a history of making threats' Lisa Rubin on new Trump gag order

    05:25

  • Rev. Al to Black Trump supporters: 'Have you no shame?'

    01:00

Ayman Mohyeldin

Filmmaker Michael Moore says Michigan's "Uncommitted" campaign can save Biden from himself

13:45

During Michigan's Democratic Primary on Tuesday night, more than 100-thousand voters sent a message to President Biden by casting an "uncommitted" vote in protest of his administration's handling of Israel's war on Gaza. Academy-award winning filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss why President Biden must change course ahead of the November election. March 3, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Filmmaker Michael Moore says Michigan's "Uncommitted" campaign can save Biden from himself

    13:45
  • UP NEXT

    'Completely wrong.' Journalist describes what Trump-related lawyers said about his new book

    07:07

  • Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

    02:55

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

    03:09

  • U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

    02:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All