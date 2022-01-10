Family of Rosanne Boyland still searching for answers 1 year after January 6th

Rosanne Boyland was one of five people who was killed at the Capitol on January 6th. In the year since her death, her family is still struggling to find out what exactly happened in her final minutes and how she got started down this path in the first place. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to her sister, Lonna, and brother-in-law, Justin, about their search for the truth and how her death has been co-opted for political purposes.Jan. 10, 2022