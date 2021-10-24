Facebook under scrutiny again over its role in misinforming and polarizing users

Facebook is receiving renewed criticism after four explosive news stories dropped on Friday night that examine the social media giant's role in spreading misinformation and conspiracies. One of those stories, by NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny, exposes the speed at which the social media company’s algorithm recommends extreme content that violates its own rules, including those against hate speech and disinformation. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Noah Shachtman, Molly Jong-Fast, Josh Johnson and Cecilia Kang about what the new reporting reveals of the company’s methods and motivations.Oct. 24, 2021