Extremist groups, radicalization at center of Jan. 6 investigations

It's been almost a year since the insurrection, and there's still so much we don't know about what led to that attack on American democracy. As we try to piece together what happened, we’re left asking how so many people were radicalized into believing this was the right thing to do. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks with MSNBC National Security Analyst and Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, Frank Figliuzzi about the investigation.Nov. 29, 2021