    Explaining the reasons for those rising prices of Super Bowl snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts

Explaining the reasons for those rising prices of Super Bowl snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts

For the first time in history the Super Bowl will take place the day before Valentine's Day, but rising prices and limited availability for Super Bowl snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts is wreaking havoc on consumers. Causes include pandemic-related supply chain problems, rising inflation and good, old-fashioned corporate greed. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down the ways you might be affected.Feb. 13, 2022

