Environmental professor and activist: “The fossil fuel industry creates something that we can’t recover from”

Key climate provisions are at risk of being cut out of President Biden’s budget plan due to the opposition of Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Dr. Nan Marie Greer, a professor of Environmental Anthropology and Activist, about the relationship between politics and environmental disasters. Dr. Greer also discussed what governments can do to combat the influence of the fossil-fuel lobby.Oct. 10, 2021