Elie Mystal: This Republican primary is not a real thing

Elie Mystal joins Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss his predictions for the 2024 Republican primaries as the candidates gear up for New Hampshire, why Trump’s grip over the party – and the other two candidates – could prove significant, and what's revealing about Trump's growing GOP endorsements. “They all line up and go kiss the ring, go lick the boot, and that will also be the task of Trump's eventually VP candidate. He's not looking for someone to serve as Vice President of the United States. He's looking for someone to serve as his chief boot polisher."Jan. 21, 2024