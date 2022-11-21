Election Deniers May Have Lost, But Election Denialism Is Far From Dead

The most vocal, most high-profile proponents of the Big Lie like Kari Lake and Doug Mastriano lost their races this midterm cycle. However, analysis from NBC news shows 62% of candidates who denied or cast doubt on Biden’s 2020 election victory actually won their races for governor, Senate, House, or secretary of state. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Steve Simon, the newly re-elected Minnesota Secretary of State and Vice Chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, about how concerned Americans should be looking ahead to 2024.Nov. 21, 2022