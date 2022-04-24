IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Election Admin. Expert: “Election officials are the guardians of our democracy.”

07:11

There are less than 200 days until the midterms, but Trump allies are still pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Amber McReynolds, spokesperson for the National Council on Election Integrity and Governor on the U.S. Postal Service's Board, about the threat to democracy and how to restore faith in America’s election systems.April 24, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

