Early voting underway as Democrats make final case to voters

It’s the final push to the midterm elections and millions of Americans have already voted, including President Biden. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four candidates from across the country, Rep. Pat Ryan, Jasmine Crockett, Max Rose, and Andrea Salinas about their races. Plus, they react to the brutal attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the growing political violence lawmakers now face in this country. Oct. 30, 2022