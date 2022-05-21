IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Early Lessons For Progressives In The 2022 Midterms

08:40

This week has been a mixed bag of news for progressive Democratic candidates. So what are the takeaways, and what lessons can progressives bring forward to future races? Democratic strategist and Justice Democrats spokesman Waleed Shahid joins Ayman to break things down.May 21, 2022

