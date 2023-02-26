E.U. Ambassador to U.S. talks one year of Russian war in Ukraine

This week marked one year of Russia's full scale invasion in Ukraine and the U.S. imposed new harsh sanctions against the Kremlin. This comes as U.S. officials are now warning China may send lethal weapons to Russia for its continued war effort. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with E.U. Ambassador to the U.S. Stavros Lambrinidis about the war in Ukraine and what Putin and his allies are planning to do next.Feb. 26, 2023