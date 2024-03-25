IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dr. Michele Heisler: Supreme Court abortion pill case could set a 'scary precedent'
March 25, 202409:52

Ayman Mohyeldin

Dr. Michele Heisler: Supreme Court abortion pill case could set a 'scary precedent'

09:52

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Tuesday in a case regarding access to the abortion pill mifepristone. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin talks to Dr. Michele Heisler, medical director at Physicians for Human Rights, and Fmr. U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.March 25, 2024

