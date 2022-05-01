Donald Trump’s bid to lift a contempt charge is denied by New York judge

Donald Trump's legal team hit a roadblock this week, when a New York Judge denied the former president's bid to lift a $10,000-a-day fine for failing to turn over documents subpoenaed by the state attorney general. MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell comments on the move by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who rejected Trump’s argument and ordered him to provide a detailed affidavit in order to "purge his contempt."May 1, 2022