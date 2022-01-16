This week, the Department of Justice unveiled a new domestic terrorism unit to combat the rise in homegrown terror. Matt Miller, former Director of the Office of Public Affairs for the DOJ, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss how the new unit could function and what hurdles it could face. Jan. 16, 2022
“Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers
07:06
Now Playing
DOJ unveils new domestic terrorism unit
06:17
UP NEXT
Anti-democracy in America
06:50
One year later: Freshman lawmaker recounts her experience inside the Capitol on Jan. 6
06:45
Family of Rosanne Boyland still searching for answers 1 year after January 6th
12:47
Kazakhstan's President gives “shoot to kill” order as political chaos grows