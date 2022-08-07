IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

DOJ federally charges officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

04:49

The Justice Department this week made a major new development, charging four current and former police officers connected to the botched raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death. Kentucky State Representative Keturah Herron told MSNBC’s Sam Stein that she knew Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated and she will “work with the DOJ and other law enforcement to make sure Breonna Taylor gets justice.”Aug. 7, 2022

