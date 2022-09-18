IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Graham flip-flops on state’s rights, proposes national abortion ban

    11:44
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”

    11:15

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms

    08:21

  • Government can't mandate coverage for drugs that prevent HIV, Texas federal judge rules

    08:23

  • Trump Faces a Deluge of Legal Woes

    06:14

  • Democrats Laud Biden’s Move to Call Out Fascists on the Far-Right

    07:16

  • GOP Radicals Try – In Vain – to Scrub Their Extremism From the Internet

    07:21

  • Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in historic election upset

    07:24

  • Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

    08:27

  • MLK III calls on Gavin Newsom to allow farmworkers to vote in union elections

    08:21

  • “Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies

    02:44

  • RNC chair appeals for campaign cash ahead of midterms

    06:38

  • Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

    07:42

  • California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    05:34

  • “Red wave” appears to be crashing ahead of 2022 midterms

    11:36

  • America’s schools are in crisis-mode with a massive teacher shortage

    07:43

  • Rep. Don Beyer weighs in on his visit to Taiwan

    06:30

  • Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis’ “Stop-WOKE” law

    01:23

Ayman Mohyeldin

DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

04:23

60 years ago, Southern segregationists, enraged by the progress of the Civil Rights Movement, deceived some 200 Black Americans into boarding buses that would move them from below the Mason-Dixon line to Massachusetts. This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis channeled their racism in pulling off a similar stunt – only this time with asylum seekers from Venezuela.Sept. 18, 2022

  • Sen. Graham flip-flops on state’s rights, proposes national abortion ban

    11:44
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis Builds Upon the Long History of Bigots Busing Unwanted Minorities North

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”

    11:15

  • Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 11

    01:20

  • Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms

    08:21

  • Government can't mandate coverage for drugs that prevent HIV, Texas federal judge rules

    08:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All