Denial of heart transplant to unvaccinated patient has anti-vaxx community up in arms

A Boston hospital’s decision to deny a heart transplant to an unvaccinated patient generated outrage in the anti-vaxx community. But most of the nation’s transplant programs have similarly rigid vaccine requirements in place, to improve a patient's chances of survival. MSNBC’S Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the controversy that has so many antivaxxers up in arms.Jan. 30, 2022
