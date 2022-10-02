Democrats now running on abortion for the midterms

Democrats were once afraid to campaign on abortion rights. But now that abortion access across the country is under attack, that has changed. This week the House Oversight Committee held a hearing examining the impact of abortion bans and restrictions imposed by Republicans. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of that committee, told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin why she felt it was important to hold that hearing ahead of the midterm elections.Oct. 2, 2022