Democrats’ Midterm Strategy is Akin to ‘Playing with Fire’

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee, Democrats’ main political group focused on redistricting, is expanding its scope for the midterms and working to defend election administration offices from these Trump-backed extremists. However, that move seems to stand in stark contrast with the efforts of some Democrats to boost the profiles of anti-democratic, MAGA-cult candidates in several key races. Kelly Burton, the President of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to explain what’s behind this disconnect.Aug. 1, 2022