Democrats Laud Biden’s Move to Call Out Fascists on the Far-Right

This week, in a blistering prime-time speech, President Joe Biden issued a sweeping indictment of his predecessor and the “extreme ideology” he helped fester in the GOP. Biden called on Democrats, Independents, and moderate Republicans to unite against increasingly radical actors on the far-right. Some pundits found his speech lacked “civility,” but many others felt it was pitch-perfect given the state of American politics. Representative Ro Khanna joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to argue the latter case. Sept. 5, 2022