Democrats Finally Get Their Messaging Act Together

Democrats have long struggled to play on an equal playing field with Republicans when it comes to messaging campaigns. Between the power of Fox News and the brazenness of GOP fear-mongering, Democrat talking points rarely get through to voters. However, some new progressive figures are developing new ways to connect with the American people. As MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and California Governor Gavin Newsom have, in recent weeks, displayed uncanny messaging savvy. Their strategies are bold, clever, and – most importantly – they seem to be working.July 31, 2022