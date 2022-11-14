Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

In a move that defied history and expectations, NBC News projects Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate. But these national wins shouldn’t distract from the historical gains Democrats have made in state legislatures races across the country. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the results with Ben Wikler, chair of Wisconsin's Democratic Party, and Molly Jong-Fast, host of the “Fast Politics” podcast. Nov. 14, 2022