IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

    06:34

  • Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

    09:20

  • Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

    09:36

  • Early voting underway as Democrats make final case to voters

    12:11

  • In a Post-Roe America, Doctors are Increasingly Willing to get Political

    06:49

  • Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”

    11:04

  • MSNBC’s “Shouting Down Midnight” showcases Wendy Davis’ fight for abortion rights

    08:23

  • GOP doubles down on racist rhetoric going into the midterms

    08:52

  • Midterm elections headed for chaos

    06:24

  • Reflecting on #MeToo, five years after the movement went viral

    07:04

  • AZ Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes' warning to voters on the GOP's election denialism

    07:09

  • Candidates face debates with 3 weeks to the midterms

    05:59

  • Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”

    10:22

  • The 10 most consequential days of the Obama presidency

    06:27

  • Ms. Tlaib and her son go to Washington

    06:13

  • Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms

    07:59

  • GOP may have infrastructure to challenge votes in the midterms

    05:49

  • Democrats now running on abortion for the midterms

    05:44

  • Trump’s legal troubles continue to pile up

    02:37

Ayman Mohyeldin

Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

08:20

In a move that defied history and expectations, NBC News projects Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate. But these national wins shouldn’t distract from the historical gains Democrats have made in state legislatures races across the country. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the results with Ben Wikler, chair of Wisconsin's Democratic Party, and Molly Jong-Fast, host of the “Fast Politics” podcast. Nov. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

    06:34

  • Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

    09:20

  • Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

    09:36

  • Early voting underway as Democrats make final case to voters

    12:11

  • In a Post-Roe America, Doctors are Increasingly Willing to get Political

    06:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All