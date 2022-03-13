Debunking the Kremlin’s vile “denazification” propaganda requires some degree of nuance
Putin’s claim that Ukraine is run by Nazis is despicable, anti-Semitic propaganda. President Zelenskyy is Jewish, and three of his ancestors were killed in the Holocaust. However, it’s important to note that Ukraine -- like many other European countries, and even the United States -- does struggle with far-right extremism.March 13, 2022
