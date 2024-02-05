Dearborn mayor ramps up police after 'bigoted' WSJ op-ed

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The city of Dearborn, Michigan, home to the largest Muslim population per capita in the nation, is on alert in the wake of a "dehumanizing" Wall Street Journal article about the city's response to the Israel-Hamas war. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud joined MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss what he's doing to protect the community.Feb. 5, 2024

