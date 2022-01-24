Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war
02:19
Share this -
copied
In his first major foreign policy address, President Joe Biden vowed to end the war in Yemen. One year later, a Saudi-led drone attack has killed at least 70 people in the north of the country. Facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin asked why the Biden administration has failed to keep their promise?Jan. 24, 2022
Now Playing
Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war
02:19
UP NEXT
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”
09:05
Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-19
02:35
The week in Republican rage
09:08
Planned Parenthood President on providing care in a post-Roe America: “We are exploring all options.”
07:36
New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done