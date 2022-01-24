IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”

    09:05

  • Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-19

    02:35

  • The week in Republican rage

    09:08

  • Planned Parenthood President on providing care in a post-Roe America: “We are exploring all options.”

    07:36

  • New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done

    05:46

  • Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid

    08:33

  • GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”

    04:57

  • U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues

    04:29

  • The Gaslighting GOP

    03:38

  • The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic

    02:15

  • “Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers

    07:06

  • DOJ unveils new domestic terrorism unit

    06:17

  • Anti-democracy in America

    06:50

  • One year later: Freshman lawmaker recounts her experience inside the Capitol on Jan. 6

    06:45

  • Family of Rosanne Boyland still searching for answers 1 year after January 6th

    12:47

  • Kazakhstan's President gives “shoot to kill” order as political chaos grows

    02:28

  • Actor Martin Kove on the success of “Cobra Kai” and the age of nostalgia in Hollywood

    07:46

  • Fmr. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on DOJ’S Jan. 6th probe: “This is a monstrous investigation.”

    07:04

  • One year later: reclaiming the narrative of January 6th

    07:26

Ayman Mohyeldin

Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war

02:19

In his first major foreign policy address, President Joe Biden vowed to end the war in Yemen. One year later, a Saudi-led drone attack has killed at least 70 people in the north of the country. Facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin asked why the Biden administration has failed to keep their promise?Jan. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”

    09:05

  • Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-19

    02:35

  • The week in Republican rage

    09:08

  • Planned Parenthood President on providing care in a post-Roe America: “We are exploring all options.”

    07:36

  • New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All