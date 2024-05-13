Could U.S. climate policy be up for sale under a second Trump presidency?

The Washington Post reports that during a Mar-a-Lago meeting last month, Donald Trump asked oil executives for $1 billion to fund his presidential bid and promised to slash environmental regulations if re-elected. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down the implications of Trump’s reported willingness to sell off climate policy to the highest bidder.May 13, 2024