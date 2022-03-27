Cory Booker moves Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears
Senator Cory Booker paid an emotional tribute to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. MSNBC's Michael Steele illustrates how after Republicans mounted attacks on Judge Jackson’s sentencing record and fitness as a judge, Senator Booker refocused on the historic nature of this nomination, telling Jackson, “The United States of America will be better because of you.”March 27, 2022
