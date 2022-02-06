Conservative messaging on crime spike misses the mark
Year after year Americans rank crime as one of their top concerns, so it’s no surprise flashy and frightening headlines about rising homicide rates get attention. But are progressive policies like “defund the police” really to blame? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin goes beyond the headlines and misinformation to break down what’s really happening in cities across America.Feb. 6, 2022
