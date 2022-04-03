Conservative lawmakers opt to gaslight Americans in defending Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law
09:04
Share this -
copied
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ignited nationwide controversy in signing the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. Now, in an effort to support DeSantis and fan the flames of a culture war, right-wing lawmakers and pundits are resurrecting decades-old, dangerous anti-gay tropes.April 3, 2022
Staten Island Amazon workers make history with union vote
01:53
Now Playing
Conservative lawmakers opt to gaslight Americans in defending Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law
09:04
UP NEXT
Firebrand Congressman Madison Cawthorn learns just how far is too far when it comes to inflammatory rhetoric within the GOP
05:21
Fmr. NATO military commander: “We need to fight to gain and maintain the initiative.”
08:31
President Biden Signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill
01:29
Fmr. Ambassador to NATO breaks down the U.S.’s response to Putin’s invasion