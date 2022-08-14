IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

  • Trump’s years of politicizing the DOJ

    Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

    Appeals court rules Trump must give tax records to house panel

  • The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

  • Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act

  • CPAC gives Viktor Orbán a warm welcome

  • Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on the threat against election workers

  • House Oversight Committee subpoenas Smith & Wesson

  • DOJ federally charges officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

  • Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

  • Democrats’ Midterm Strategy is Akin to ‘Playing with Fire’

  • Kansas to vote on protecting abortion rights

  • Midterms become battle of truth vs. conspiracy

  • White House celebrates Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

  • Mothers Against Greg Abbott’s viral ad a new messaging model?

  • Senator Hickenlooper Breaks Down How the Surprise IRA Compromise Came About

  • Democrats Finally Get Their Messaging Act Together

  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney calls out gun manufacturers for not taking responsibility

Ayman Mohyeldin

Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

Following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade, doctors and pharmacists across the country are being forced to navigate a medical and ethical minefield, since they could be held criminally liable for prescribing certain drugs to pregnant women. MSNBC’s Charles Blow spoke to Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood for the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, about the far-reaching consequences of Roe’s reversal. Aug. 14, 2022

