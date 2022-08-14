Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

Following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade, doctors and pharmacists across the country are being forced to navigate a medical and ethical minefield, since they could be held criminally liable for prescribing certain drugs to pregnant women. MSNBC’s Charles Blow spoke to Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood for the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, about the far-reaching consequences of Roe’s reversal. Aug. 14, 2022