Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

Kevin McCarthy might be on the cusp of a humiliating defeat, as he scrambles to secure the 218 votes needed to become House Speaker next month. Navigating a razor-thin majority, the California Republican can lose just a handful of votes -- and the "NOs" are stacking up. Meanwhile, Democrats just selected a new House leadership team with apparently no drama whatsoever. Rep. Nanette Barragán spoke with MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin after nominating Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be the next leader of the Party.Dec. 4, 2022