Comedian Kathy Griffin on being "test case" for Trump retribution
March 10, 202409:31
After six years, Emmy Award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin is back on the road for her "My Life on the PTSD-List" tour. In 2017, she became public enemy #1 when she posed with a plastic Trump mask with ketchup on it, and faced federal interrogation for conspiracy to assassinate the president. Griffin talks to MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin about what she thinks of Trump's promises to target dissenters if he's elected in November. MSNBC's Katie Phang also joins to discuss how the Department of Justice got away with investigating Griffin. March 10, 2024

