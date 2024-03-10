Comedian Kathy Griffin on being "test case" for Trump retribution

- Now Playing
Comedian Kathy Griffin on being "test case" for Trump retribution09:31
- UP NEXT
Maryland Gov. Moore: Black community will mobilize behind Biden06:59
AFSCME union president says Biden's success on jobs is unparalleled06:22
'Where do Nikki Haley's votes go?': Analysts discuss what happens next14:07
Fmr. Trump White House counsel: 'The facts are terrible'09:13
Meet the Democratic Rep who sat next to Majorie Taylor Greene during the State of the Union07:03
UAW President touts President Biden’ union engagement as motive to have his back09:08
'Check yourself': Michael Steele slams outgoing RNC Chair for making a mess of Republican Party03:34
'Seller of hopelessness': How Trump is using legal delay tactics for to deter democracy11:31
Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour04:08
Biden campaign releases new ad focusing on age02:13
The battle for presidential sanity: How President Biden compares to Trump’s 'big lunatic energy'11:25
'Unsurprising': Ex-CIA Director breaks down Trump's meeting with Hungary's authoritarian leader07:54
'She was overcoached.': Analysts react to Senator Katie Britt in the GOP Response to Pres. Biden12:11
Analysts ask whether President Biden’s back-and-forth with GOP lawmakers made his address partisan13:42
'He met the moment': Top Dem reacts to President Biden’s aim at House GOP on stalling Ukraine aid12:27
Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in feisty State of the Union speech, MSNBC hosts react08:15
'The guy you want with nuclear codes?': Psaki shows extent of Trump’s verbal blunders05:07
SCOTUS 'Brawl': Legal scholar reveals what's happening inside Supreme Court08:15
'They were terrified': George Conway unloads on SCOTUS for Trump ballot decision05:24
- Now Playing
Comedian Kathy Griffin on being "test case" for Trump retribution09:31
- UP NEXT
Maryland Gov. Moore: Black community will mobilize behind Biden06:59
AFSCME union president says Biden's success on jobs is unparalleled06:22
'Where do Nikki Haley's votes go?': Analysts discuss what happens next14:07
Fmr. Trump White House counsel: 'The facts are terrible'09:13
Meet the Democratic Rep who sat next to Majorie Taylor Greene during the State of the Union07:03
Play All