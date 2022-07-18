IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

    07:45

  • Russian missile strike in Ukraine kills 4-year-old girl

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    Colorado Secretary of State refuses extradition of anyone traveling to her state for abortion care

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Saudi Arabia Embassy Spokesperson says Biden’s visit was good for the region

    07:28

  • Christian Nationalism Appears Ascendant in GOP Politics

    09:31

  • Religious leaders join legal fight against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

    01:25

  • President Biden holds controversial meeting with Saudi Crown Prince

    08:27

  • Fmr. Federal Judge: “The only thing we can do is expand the Supreme Court.”

    08:38

  • The fight to preserve American democracy

    06:54

  • Jason Kander’s battle with PTSD

    06:54

  • Longtime abortion-rights activist on the economic consequences of abortion bans

    07:34

  • The economic cost of abortion bans

    02:42

  • How "Ms. Marvel" is changing Muslim representation in Hollywood

    07:37

  • Georgia grand jury investigation closing in on Former President Trump

    07:52

  • Oath Keeper charged with bringing explosives to D.C. on January 6th

    06:08

  • Local prosecutors try to fight back as states restrict abortion access

    06:38

  • Supreme Court’s latest radicalization goes far beyond abortion rights

    08:00

  • The threat to abortion access in purple states

    10:04

  • The latest increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation is taking a toll on queer youth

    04:30

  • MN Attorney General vows to protect abortions rights in his state

    07:03

Ayman Mohyeldin

Colorado Secretary of State refuses extradition of anyone traveling to her state for abortion care

05:00

With red states considering legislation that would make it a crime for women to travel to other states for abortion care, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has said that her office will not extradite anyone for a criminal violation of another state’s laws. She spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about the importance of that pledge in a post-Roe America.July 18, 2022

  • John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

    07:45

  • Russian missile strike in Ukraine kills 4-year-old girl

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    Colorado Secretary of State refuses extradition of anyone traveling to her state for abortion care

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Saudi Arabia Embassy Spokesperson says Biden’s visit was good for the region

    07:28

  • Christian Nationalism Appears Ascendant in GOP Politics

    09:31

  • Religious leaders join legal fight against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

    01:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All