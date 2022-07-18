IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayman Mohyeldin

Christian Nationalism Appears Ascendant in GOP Politics

09:31

In June 1979, Jerry Falwell Senior, a flamboyant Baptist minister, announced his intentions to build one of the most powerful political coalitions in American history. The "Moral Majority," as it would later be tagged, was not only instrumental in the election of Ronald Reagan... it also forged a bond between the Republican Party and Christian fundamentalist groups that persists to this day – one that we now see manifesting even on the nation’s highest court.July 18, 2022

