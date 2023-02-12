IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chef José Andrés is cooking meals in Turkey for earthquake survivors

Ayman Mohyeldin

Chef José Andrés is cooking meals in Turkey for earthquake survivors

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria skyrocket as search and rescue efforts continue 6 days after the quake. World Central Kitchen founder Chef José Andrés is on the ground in Turkey delivering thousands of hot meals to survivors. He spoke with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about what it’s like there and what people need most right now.Feb. 12, 2023

    Chef José Andrés is cooking meals in Turkey for earthquake survivors

