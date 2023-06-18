IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month

Ayman Mohyeldin

Celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month

05:33

Rep. Judy Chu and Rep. Ted Lieu of California join MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Immigrant Heritage Month. They spokes about the successes and contributions of immigrant communities, while also addressing the need for comprehensive immigration reform and recent troubling anti-immigrant legislation.June 18, 2023

