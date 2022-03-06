Can Punishing Putin's Oligarchs End Russia's War?

What *is* an oligarch, anyway? And can seizing their yachts and jets really turn the tide of Putin's war? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Professor Angela Stent, director of the Center for Eurasian, Russian, and East European Studies at Georgetown University, for answers on the White House's latest sanctions.March 6, 2022
