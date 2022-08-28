IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • RNC chair appeals for campaign cash ahead of midterms

  • Abortion Messaging Bouys Democrats’ Midterm Prospects

    California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    “Red wave” appears to be crashing ahead of 2022 midterms

  • America’s schools are in crisis-mode with a massive teacher shortage

  • Rep. Don Beyer weighs in on his visit to Taiwan

  • Judge temporarily blocks DeSantis’ “Stop-WOKE” law

  • Dominion v. Fox inches closer to trial

  • Michigan AG breaks down the fight for abortion access in her state

  • The GOP doubles down on anti-law enforcement rhetoric amid surging threats

  • Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

  • Trump’s years of politicizing the DOJ

  • Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

  • Appeals court rules Trump must give tax records to house panel

  • The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

  • Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act

  • CPAC gives Viktor Orbán a warm welcome

  • Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on the threat against election workers

  • House Oversight Committee subpoenas Smith & Wesson

California to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

This week, California regulators voted to ban sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. This as the country faces five 1,000-year floods in just the last five weeks. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with New York Times Climate Change Reporter Lisa Friedman about how this move by California could impact climate policy nationwide. Aug. 28, 2022

