Ayman Mohyeldin

California’s extreme weather undeniably connected to climate change

06:50

California is facing torrential downpours causing deadly mudslides and sinkholes. This as European climate researchers say 2022 was the fifth-hottest year on record and that the 8 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2014. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin talked with Washington Post Deputy Weather Editor Kasha Patel about these devastating storms and their connection to climate change. Jan. 16, 2023

